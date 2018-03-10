Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Well-rounded line in Friday's loss

Gasol totaled nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, four blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 95-78 loss to the Jazz.

Gasol didn't take many shots, but he was still effective in terms of filling up the stat sheet. The big man has been vocal about his displeasure during a losing season, and he has received the night off for rest twice over the last eight games. Given that the Grizzlies have been eliminated from playoff contention, it's worth verifying Gasol's status in advance of tipoff going forward. Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks should be a good opportunity for Gasol to go off again if he isn't ruled out for rest purposes.