Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will be held out Tuesday

Gasol will be held out of Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, David Cobb of the Commercial Appeal reports.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff declined to state why Gasol won't play, but it's clear the Grizzlies may be close to trading the veteran, so he's likely being held out for precautionary reasons. With Joakim Noah and JaMychal Green also out, expect Ivan Rabb, Jaren Jackson and Bruno Caboclo to see extended minutes.