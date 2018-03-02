Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Friday, expected to sit Saturday
Gasol will play Friday against the Nuggets but is expected to sit out Saturday's game against the Magic, Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal reports.
If Gasol does, indeed, rest, it will be in an effort to help the Grizzlies' lottery position as they play on the second night of a back-to-back. Assuming that is, indeed, the case, Ivan Rabb and Jarrell Martin could be poised for an increase in minutes, as could JaMychal Green (illness) and Deyonta Davis (ankle), if they're cleared to play.
