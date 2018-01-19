Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Friday
Gasol (illness) has been cleared to play Friday against the Kings, Clay Bailey of the Commercial Appeal reports.
Gasol was held out of Wednesday's win over the Knicks due to an illness but, as expected, he'll return to action Friday after going through shootaround. Expect the 32-year-old to return to the starting lineup, which will likely push Deyonta Davis back to a bench role.
