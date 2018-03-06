Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Monday
Gasol (ankle) will play Monday against the Spurs, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Gasol will return for Grizzlies after being held out of Saturday's matchup with the Magic with minor ankle and quad injuries. After missing just one game, Gasol shouldn't face any restrictions and should jump back into the starting lineup.
