Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Monday vs. Hawks
Gasol (ankle) will play Monday against Atlanta, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Gasol has been held out of preseason action to date, but after going through a full shootaround Monday morning, he's been cleared to make his debut. The All-Star will likely be limited after battling a minor ankle sprain for the past several days.
