Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Monday vs. Hornets
Gasol (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Hornets, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Gasol was dealing with a sore ankle earlier Monday, but after going through warmups without any issues, he's expected to take the court as usual. Look for Gasol to play without any restrictions, though he'll have a tough matchup against Dwight Howard of the Hornets. Gasol has been dominant so far this season, averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 blocks across 34.3 minutes.
