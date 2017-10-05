Play

Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Monday

Gasol (ankle) will play in Monday's preseason game against the Hawks, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Gasol missed the Grizzlies' first two preseason games with an ankle sprain. One question concerning Gasol heading into the regular season is his durability at 32 years of age, having only played more than 74 games once over the past four seasons.

