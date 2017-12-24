Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Saturday

Gasol (hip) will start Saturday's game against the Spurs.

This is a bit surprising, considering that Gasol was listed as doubtful heading into Saturday. He hasn't actually missed any time because of the hip injury, since he sustained it during the Grizzlies' previous game Thursday against the Suns, where Gasol had a 38-minute outing.

