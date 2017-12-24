Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Saturday
Gasol (hip) will start Saturday's game against the Spurs.
This is a bit surprising, considering that Gasol was listed as doubtful heading into Saturday. He hasn't actually missed any time because of the hip injury, since he sustained it during the Grizzlies' previous game Thursday against the Suns, where Gasol had a 38-minute outing.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Collects double-double Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Leads team in scoring with 21 points•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Struggles to find his shot•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Pours in 22 points Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Helps Grizzlies to much needed win•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...