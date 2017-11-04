Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Saturday vs. Clips
Gasol (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, reports.
Gasol tweaked his ankle in Wednesday's loss to the Magic, but coach David Fizdale confirmed to reporters at shootaround that the big man won't miss any time. Barring a setback, expect Gasol to start at center and play his usual allotment of minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores 22 points on 14 shots in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Magic•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Listed as questionable Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Monday vs. Hornets•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Taking part in pregame warmups•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...