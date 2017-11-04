Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Saturday vs. Clips

Gasol (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, reports.

Gasol tweaked his ankle in Wednesday's loss to the Magic, but coach David Fizdale confirmed to reporters at shootaround that the big man won't miss any time. Barring a setback, expect Gasol to start at center and play his usual allotment of minutes.

