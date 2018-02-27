Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play, start Monday

Gasol will start as expected in Monday's matchup with the Celtics.

Gasol was held out of Saturday's game for rest, but was never expected to miss a second consecutive game. He'll take on his normal role in the starting five and shouldn't be limited. Gasol's return means Deyonta Davis will head back to a smaller bench role.

