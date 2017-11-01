Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Magic
Gasol (ankle) will start at center for Wednesday's tilt with the Magic.
Gasol has been dealing with a sore ankle of late, but will play through it for a second straight game after testing it out during pregame warmups. The Grizzlies aren't reporting any sort of minutes restrictions, but there's always a risk he sees a smaller workload than usual. That being said, the Grizzlies are set to be without Mike Conley (Achilles), so Gasol may need to take on even more of a role offensively despite dealing with an injury.
