Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Magic

Gasol (ankle) will start at center for Wednesday's tilt with the Magic.

Gasol has been dealing with a sore ankle of late, but will play through it for a second straight game after testing it out during pregame warmups. The Grizzlies aren't reporting any sort of minutes restrictions, but there's always a risk he sees a smaller workload than usual. That being said, the Grizzlies are set to be without Mike Conley (Achilles), so Gasol may need to take on even more of a role offensively despite dealing with an injury.