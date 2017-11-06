Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Sunday vs. Lakers
Gasol (ankle) will be available to play Sunday against the Lakers.
Gasol entered the contest carrying a questionable designation, but after warming up he's been cleared to play and is not expected to be limited.
