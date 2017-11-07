Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers
Gasol (ankle) will play during Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
The news doesn't come as too much of a surprise considering he was listed as probable coming into the matchup and has yet to miss a game while nursing an ankle injury. Over the past five games, he's posted 25.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 blocks across 34.9 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Saturday vs. Clips•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...