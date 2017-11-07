Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers

Gasol (ankle) will play during Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The news doesn't come as too much of a surprise considering he was listed as probable coming into the matchup and has yet to miss a game while nursing an ankle injury. Over the past five games, he's posted 25.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 blocks across 34.9 minutes per contest.