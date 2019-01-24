Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Wednesday

Gasol (back) will play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Gasol came into the game listed as questionable, however he is good-to-go. He missed a game earlier this week, however he was able to play in the Grizzlies' last game and saw 35 minutes. He's averaging 33.8 minutes per game this season, and should be around that average Wednesday.

