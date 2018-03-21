Play

Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Wednesday

Gasol (illness) will play during Wednesday's contest against the 76ers, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Gasol was originally listed as probable for the contest, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he will see the court against Philly. The move will presumably kick Deyonta Davis back to the pine.

