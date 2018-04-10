Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will remain out for season finale
Gasol (rest) will remain out for Wednesday's season finale against the Thunder.
The Grizzlies have nothing to play for, so Gasol will sit out a second straight game. That officially ends his 10th season in the NBA and he'll finish 73 games with averages of 17.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks across 33.0 minutes. Gasol will be back in Memphis ahead of the 2018-19 season and is slated to make $24.1 million. Deyonta Davis started in his place Monday, posting 10 points, five rebounds and a block across 32 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out for rest Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Off injury report Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out for rest Friday vs. Sacramento•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scoreless in 20 minutes during Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Plays just 20 minutes Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....