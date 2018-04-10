Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will remain out for season finale

Gasol (rest) will remain out for Wednesday's season finale against the Thunder.

The Grizzlies have nothing to play for, so Gasol will sit out a second straight game. That officially ends his 10th season in the NBA and he'll finish 73 games with averages of 17.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks across 33.0 minutes. Gasol will be back in Memphis ahead of the 2018-19 season and is slated to make $24.1 million. Deyonta Davis started in his place Monday, posting 10 points, five rebounds and a block across 32 minutes.