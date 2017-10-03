Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Won't play Wednesday

Gasol (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Gasol will miss a second straight exhibition game while he works back from a left ankle sprain. The Grizzlies will exercise caution with the franchise big man, so consider him questionable for Monday's game in Atlanta. In Gasol's stead Wednesday, Brandan Wright, Deyonta Davis and rookie Ivan Rabb could all see increased minutes.