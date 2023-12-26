Smart (foot) is cleared to play and in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against New Orleans, although coach Taylor Jenkins noted that Smart will be on a minutes restriction, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.

Smart will return from a 17-game absence to suit up alongside Ja Morant and Desmond Bane for the first time this season. Jenkins noted that Tuesday's game is more about building chemistry than Smart's statistical production, but his presence in the starting lineup alludes to what should be a healthy role for the 29-year-old.