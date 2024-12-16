Smart (knee) will play during Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Smart came into Sunday's game with left knee soreness but he will be able to play through it. Smart has produced underwhelming numbers of late, averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 22.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
