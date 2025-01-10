The Grizzlies announced Friday that Smart (finger) is progressing well in his rehabilitation and is now considered week-to-week.

Smart was diagnosed with a partial tear of the proximal extensor hood of his right index finger, an injury that he sustained Dec. 21 against Atlanta. On the bright side, the veteran guard is progressing toward a return to game action, though the week-to-week designation suggests that he may require a bit more of a ramp-up process. Smart is averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 21.2 minutes per game over 18 regular-season appearances thus far.