Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Wednesday that Smart (finger) is still considered week-to-week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Smart has not played since Dec. 21 due to a partial tear of the proximal extensor hood of his right index finger. He hasn't fully practiced with the Grizzlies yet and has been limited to individual work. Based on this update, it would be a surprise to see him return before Feb. 8 against the Thunder, and even that date is far from a guarantee.