Smart had 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Despite his efficiency from the field, Smart missed half of his free-throw attempts and had a team-high five turnovers in Wednesday's loss. He'll be tasked with bringing the ball up as the starting point guard until All-Star Ja Morant returns from his 25-game suspension, so it'll be crucial for Smart to manage his turnovers in that time. He'll look to help the Grizzlies capture their first win of the season Friday against the defending champion Nuggets.