Smart (ankle) believes he'll play Saturday night against Boston, Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS reports.
Smart was spotted participating in morning shootaround, per Marlee Wierda of 7News Boston WHDH, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. The team should have a final verdict on his availability closer to tipoff.
