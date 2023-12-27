Smart totaled 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and five steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Smart shifted straight into the starting lineup, returning from a 17-game absence due to a foot injury, He was slightly limited in the victory, logging 29 minutes only. However, in that time he tallied a season-high five steals, playing a pivotal role right out of the gate. Although his offensive production won't always be noteworthy, he should do more than enough across other categories to be rostered in all formats moving forward.