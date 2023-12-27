Smart (foot) totaled 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five steals, three assists, one rebound and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Cleared to return after a 17-game absence due to the foot injury, Smart slid right back into starting five and played alongside the recently reinstated Ja Morant for the first time this season. Smart's minutes were slightly limited in the victory, but he was plenty productive during his time on the court, particularly on the defensive end. Though his scoring output won't always be noteworthy, he should do more than enough across other categories to be rostered in all formats moving forward.