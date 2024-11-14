Smart (ankle) is available and will come off the bench Wednesday versus the Lakers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Smart will make his return from a six-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, but the Grizzlies will look to ease him back into the rotation as a bench player after he had started in his first five appearances of the season. The veteran guard had struggled mightily early on before spraining his ankle, averaging 5.6 points while shooting 23.5 percent from the floor.