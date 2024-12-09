Smart will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against the Wizards.

With Ja Morant (back) and Desmond Bane (toe) both sidelined, Smart will enter the starting five for the sixth time this season. In five starts, the veteran guard has averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 19.6 minutes per contest.