The Grizzlies announced Friday that Smart has been diagnosed with a left foot sprain and is expected to return within 3-5 weeks.

Smart suffered his injury in Tuesday's game versus the Lakers and will be out for an extended period. With Luke Kennard (knee) also dealing with an injury, Jacob Gilyard, David Roddy, Ziaire Williams and John Konchar are all candidates to receive an expanded role in the coming weeks. Smart will likely target mid-December as a return date, but it wouldn't be surprising for him to be sidelined until the beginning of 2024.