Smart left Tuesday's game versus the Mavericks with 7:38 remaining in the third quarter due to an apparent right hand injury, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Smart recorded 23 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest. With Ja Morant (shoulder) and Derrick Rose (thigh) already out, Memphis would be left shorthanded in the backcourt If Smart is unable to return.