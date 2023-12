Smart (foot) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Smart has been able to participate in scrimmages recently and is nearing a return to game action, but he'll likely miss his 15th straight matchup Thursday. Ja Morant returned from his suspension Tuesday and hit the game-winning shot versus New Orleans, so after a slow start, Memphis is getting back to full strength and will look to force its way into the playoff picture. Smart's next chance to suit up will come Saturday in Atlanta.