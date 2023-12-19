Coach Taylor Jenkins said Monday that Smart (foot) has participated in two scrimmages recently with encouraging results, and the point guard could potentially return Thursday versus Indiana or Saturday against Atlanta, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Memphis hasn't released its official injury report yet, but it looks like Smart will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, marking his 14th straight absence. However, Ja Morant (suspension) is expected to play in that contest, and Smart's return to action shouldn't be too far behind. Jenkins added the team will see how Smart's body responds to the scrimmages before making a decision, but the coach did appear optimistic about the veteran's status.