Smart racked up 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 35 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 125-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Smart posted season-high marks in points, boards and assists in the contest while notching multiple steals for the fourth straight contest to begin the campaign. The veteran point guard unsurprisingly hasn't been able to match the scoring prowess of Ja Morant (suspension), but he's nonetheless filled in quite well for the All-Star point guard with season averages of 17.3 points, 5.8 dimes, 2.8 boards and 2.8 triples per contest. He's also leading the league with 3.0 thefts per game, and his elite steal numbers have long been a major draw for fantasy managers.