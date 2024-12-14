Smart is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nets.
The Grizzlies will recover Ja Morant (back) and Desmond Bane (toe) for this matchup against Brooklyn, so Smart will head back to the bench. The veteran is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game when deployed off the bench this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Playing vs. Boston•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Expects to play vs. Celtics•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Returns to action•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Heading to locker room•