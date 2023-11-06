Smart supplied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

This wasn't Smart's best performance by any means, but his production in steals has been elite so far. Through seven games, Smart is averaging 2.7 steals per contest. He'll look to keep it going against the Heat on Wednesday.