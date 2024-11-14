Smart (ankle) is active Wednesday versus the Lakers.

Smart's clearance comes as expected after it was reported earlier in the day Wednesday that he was on track to play. It's a triumphant return for Memphis, as the team is tied for fourth in the Western Conference with seven wins -- the majority of which have come without Smart. Smart should slot back into a 20-25 minute role immediately, although he's averaging just 7.0 points on 23.5 percent shooting across his four healthy contests this year.