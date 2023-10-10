Smart (abdomen) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Bucks, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Smart will miss his second straight preseason contest due to an abdominal injury. While it doesn't appear that Smart will miss any regular-season action, his next chance to suit up is Thursday's preseason matchup with Atlanta.
