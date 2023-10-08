Smart (abdomen) will not play in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Pacers, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Smart missed Saturday's practice due to a minor abdominal injury and will be held out of the team's first preseason contest. The injury doesn't seem to be of concern at this point, meaning Smart should be good to go come the regular-season opener if not sooner.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Suffers minor injury•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Shipped to Memphis•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Back-to-back 20-point games•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Outsmarts Heat in victory•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Top distributor in double-double•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores inefficient 14 points•