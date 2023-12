Smart (foot) is out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Smart has not played since Nov. 14 due to a left foot sprain, but he seems to be trending toward a return. The Grizzlies have been shorthanded as of late, so Smart should be thrust into a significant role when he can return. In the meantime, Derrick Rose, David Roddy and John Konchar will continue to see increased run.