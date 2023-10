Smart (abdomen) plans to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Bucks, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Smart has yet to play during the preseason due to a minor abdominal injury he picked up at the beginning of training camp. However, that could change Friday. If things go according to plan, Smart should be the Grizzlies' starting point guard for the regular-season opener against New Orleans on Oct. 25.