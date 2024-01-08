Smart amassed 25 points (9-20 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 victory over the Suns.

Smart was in line for an increased role Sunday with Ja Morant (shoulder) unavailable. Smart responded by topping 20 points for a second consecutive game in one of his most well-rounded performances of the season. He secured a season-high six rebounds and also posted his second-highest assist total of the year. The 29-year-old has had some inconsistent showings since Morant returned from his suspension, but Smart still has the ability to put together dominant performances and should continue to see an uptick in usage if Morant misses additional time.