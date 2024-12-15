Smart is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to left knee soreness.

Smart logged 23 minutes in the 135-119 win over the Nets on Friday, but his status is uncertain for Sunday due to this injury. Smart has suited up in nine games in a row, however, so he might have a decent chance at keeping that streak alive. He's averaging 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game in that nine-game span.