Smart (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Smart likely sprained his right ankle during Thursday's 115-110 win over the Kings, and he is now questionable to play Saturday against the team that selected him with the No. 6 pick of the 2014 NBA Draft. Smart has scored in double digits in four of his last five games, and over that span he has averaged 14.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals over 24.0 minutes per contest. If Smart cannot play Saturday, then Scotty Pippen and Jake LaRavia would be in line to see an uptick in playing time off the Grizzlies' bench.