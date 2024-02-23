The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Smart (finger) will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
Smart last played for the Grizzlies on Jan. 9 and still doesn't have a concrete timetable. Smart's injury is healing properly according to this update, but the Grizzlies aren't in a position to rush him back before he's 100 percent.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Progressing, still lacking timeline•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Out about six weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Set for MRI•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Heads to locker room•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Posts well-rounded stat line•