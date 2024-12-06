Smart (undisclosed) has returned to Thursday's game against the Kings, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Smart's stay in the locker room was brief, as he was quickly spotted back on the bench and checked back in shortly after. He should be available as needed during the final quarter of play.
