Smart had 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound, six assists and a steal across 24 minutes in Friday's 124-116 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Smart struggled with his shot from beyond the arc, but other than that, he posted a decent stat line and orchestrated the offense with efficiency, posting a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Smart will open the regular season as the Grizzlies' starting point guard and will hold that role as long as Ja Morant remains suspended.