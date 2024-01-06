Smart finished Friday's 127-113 victory over the Lakers with 29 points (9-16 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes.
Smart could have been the odd man out upon Ja Morant's return, but the Grizzlies have assembled a potent trio with Morant, Smart and Desmond Bane providing excellent production. Smart had a rough two-game stretch prior to Friday's game, but the team has extreme confidence in Smart's spot with the first unit. He can be counted on to play 30 minutes or more with regularity.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Five steals in return•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Active, but on minutes restriction•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Chance to return Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Won't play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Officially ruled out•