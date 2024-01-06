Smart finished Friday's 127-113 victory over the Lakers with 29 points (9-16 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

Smart could have been the odd man out upon Ja Morant's return, but the Grizzlies have assembled a potent trio with Morant, Smart and Desmond Bane providing excellent production. Smart had a rough two-game stretch prior to Friday's game, but the team has extreme confidence in Smart's spot with the first unit. He can be counted on to play 30 minutes or more with regularity.