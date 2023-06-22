The Celtics are finalizing a trade that sends Smart to the Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal with Boston netting Kristaps Porzingis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Smart had spent all nine of his NBA seasons with the Celtics, scoring in double figures in each of the last four campaigns while starting in all 132 of his appearances across the last two years. In 2023, Smart averaged 11.5 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per regular season contest while posting 14.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game during the Celtics playoff run. With Tyus Jones sent to Washington as part of the deal, the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year is expected to slot into the Grizzlies' starting point guard spot while Ja Morant serves his 25-game suspension, but it's unclear if he will remain in the starting lineup upon Morant's return given the asencion of Desmond Bane.