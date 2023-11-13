Smart ended with 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 105-101 win over the Clippers.
Smart continues to lead the way for the Grizzlies with Ja Morant suspended. The veteran point guard is averaging career-high marks in points (13.4) and steals (2.1) per game, but his assist and rebounding production are down compared to his last year in Boston. Smart is a reliable fantasy option, but managers shouldn't expect him to explode anytime soon.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Notches 10 points•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Strong numbers against Nuggets•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Efficient night in Griz debut•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Scores 11 with six dimes•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Ready to roll•