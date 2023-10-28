Smart produced 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and five steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 108-104 loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran guard has gotten off to a quick start to his Memphis tenure, recording seven steals and five made threes in his first two games. Smart will be the key man in the Grizzlies' backcourt while Ja Morant serves the rest of his 25-game suspension, and even though he never averaged more than 12.9 points a game as a Celtic, he figures to blow past that figure through the first third of the 2023-24 campaign.